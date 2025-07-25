England's great Joe Root achieved multiple milestones during the fourth Test against India in Manchester. The veteran batter surpassed Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis' 103-tally, respectively, to become the second player with the most 50+ scores in Tests. Root is only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 119 tally in the iconic list. Additionally, Root dethroned Shivnarine Chanderpaul (66) to climb to second place in most fifties in the longest format. Root is just behind the legendary Tendulkar's 68 tally. Earlier, Root became the first batter to hit 1000 or more Test runs at Old Trafford. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Joe Root Jumps to Second Place

Most fifties in Test history 68 - Sachin Tendulkar. 🇮🇳 67* - 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝘁. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 66 - Shivnarine Chanderpaul. 🌴 63 - Rahul Dravid. 🇮🇳 63 - Allan Border. 🇦🇺pic.twitter.com/CluEaYyCid — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 25, 2025

Another Milestone by Joe Root

Most 50+ scores in Test 119 - Sachin Tendulkar. 🇮🇳 104* - Joe Root. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 103 - Ricky Ponting. 🇦🇺 103 - Jacques Kallis. 🇿🇦 99 - Rahul Dravid. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lCMl6gK0EK — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 25, 2025

