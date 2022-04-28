Joe Root had a message for Ben Stokes after the all-rounder was named the new Test captain of the England cricket team on Thursday, April 28. Taking to Twitter, Root offered his support to the new skipper, writing, "Always got each other’s backs. Congratulations mate, I’ll be right with you every step of the way."

See Post:

Always got each other’s backs. Congratulations mate, I’ll be right with you every step of the way ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KqO3mZpd9X — Joe Root (@root66) April 28, 2022

