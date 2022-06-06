Joe Root bat drew the attention of netizens after videos of it freakishly standing on its own got viral. The former England captain seemed to lift his bat which stood upright without any balance, something which made the netizens call this act 'magic' and wizardry'. Root's hundred in the fourth innings helped England clinch a five-wicket win and take a 1-0 series lead in the three-match affair. Fans could not believe it at all.

Watch Video:

Look at joe root's bat at the non striker's end Always knew he was a wizard #ENGvNZ #JoeRoot pic.twitter.com/NOHbsVJkAI — Rohan (@HavertzEra) June 6, 2022

Check Out Some Reactions by Netizens:

Joe Root is a wizard? pic.twitter.com/BbkJL0Anrc — The ACC (@TheACCnz) June 6, 2022

The wizard of England cricket with his magical NB bat creating magic in the cricket world👑@root66 pic.twitter.com/txwEb8Dxga — Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) June 6, 2022

The Lion, The witch and why is Joe Root's bat standing like a stick ? https://t.co/9kSWrtOBxe — Shubh (@Vickster469) June 6, 2022

