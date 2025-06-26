The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming second Test against the India national cricket team in Edgbaston, starting July 2. Ace speedster Jofra Archer made his comeback to the English Test set-up for the first time since February 2021. The 30-year-old right-arm speedster is expected to make his first Test appearance in four years. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will continue to lead the Three Lions. The England cricket team defeated Team India by wickets in the opening Test at Leeds and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Harshit Rana Released From Team India’s Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Birmingham: Report.

Jofra Archer Returns for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025

Jofra Archer is 𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲 🔥 Our squad to take on India in the second Test has just dropped 📋👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2025

