India national cricket team young speedster Harshit Rana has been released from the squad ahead of the second Test of the five-match series in Birmingham, according to a report. The second match between India and England in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will start on July 2. The release of Harshit Rana comes after Team India suffered a disappointing five-wicket loss against the Three Lions in Leeds. Despite scoring more than 800 runs and five individual centuries at Leeds, India suffered a thrashing defeat. It was the first time in the history of Test cricket that a team lost a match after having five individual centuries. Harshit Rana Confirmed To Stay Back With the Indian Test Team in England: Sources.

Harshit Rana Released Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025

As per the Times of India report, Indian speedster Harshit Rana, who was with the squad as a precautionary measure, didn't board the bus to Birmingham with the rest of the squad members. Around 11:30 AM Local Time, the Indian side left Leeds by bus for Birmingham. The players are expected to take the next two days off before starting to prepare again for the crucial second Test.

"I haven't spoken to the chairman selector; I will speak to the chairman of selectors because there was a bit of a niggle in the group. That is why we wanted him as a backup. But at the moment, everything looks fine, so if everyone is fine , he would have to fly back." Gambhir earlier on Rana in the post-match press conference. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Top Five Performers From India vs England Clash, From Rishabh Pant to Jasprit Bumrah; Check Full List.

It is understood that with no injury concerns in the Indian camp, Harshit Rana has flown back to India. Harshit Rana featured in India A matches and was in England before the BCCI decided to include him in the main squad for the five-match series. The 23-year-old has played two Tests and scalped four wickets till now. Rana made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.

