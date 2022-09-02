England cricketer Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a freak injury while playing golf. The batter was a part of the 15-member England squad for T20 World Cup 2022 which was announced earlier today.

JUST IN: Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the English summer and the #T20WorldCup having suffered a freak injury playing golf More to follow... pic.twitter.com/iokBcKJJ3y — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)