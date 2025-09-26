One of the best explosive players going around in world cricket, England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow celebrates his birthday today (September 26). Born September 26, 1989, Bairstow has made a mark for himself as a squash-bucking top-order batter who has revolutionized England's white-ball cricket and played a crucial role in the Three Lions winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In 287 internationals, Bairstow amassed 11,581 runs, which include 23 tons and 31 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter has seen successful stints in IPL, BBL, and PSL. Fans took to social media and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for Bairstow on his special occasion. Kevin Pietersen Meets Babar Azam! Delhi Capitals Mentor Spotted With Star Pakistan Batter Amid Cricket Practice Sessions in Saudi Arabia (See Pic).

