One of the best explosive players going around in world cricket, England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow celebrates his birthday today (September 26). Born September 26, 1989, Bairstow has made a mark for himself as a squash-bucking top-order batter who has revolutionized England's white-ball cricket and played a crucial role in the Three Lions winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In 287 internationals, Bairstow amassed 11,581 runs, which include 23 tons and 31 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter has seen successful stints in IPL, BBL, and PSL. Fans took to social media and flooded the internet with happy birthday wishes for Bairstow on his special occasion. Kevin Pietersen Meets Babar Azam! Delhi Capitals Mentor Spotted With Star Pakistan Batter Amid Cricket Practice Sessions in Saudi Arabia (See Pic).

'Happiest Birthday Jonny Bairstow'

From behind the stumps to smashing boundaries – you do it all! 🏏💙 Happiest Birthday, Jonny Bairstow! 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/tUCUDTStiJ — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) September 26, 2025

'Happy 36th Birthday'

Happy 36th Birthday to England explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow - a true match-winner who lights up the game every time he steps on the field! ✅ Jonny Bairstow has played 100 Test matches for England ✅ Association Men's Cricketer of the Year, 2022 pic.twitter.com/phbTQ2vHXY — Dream Comparison (@dreamcomparison) September 26, 2025

Fan Highlights Jonny Bairstow's Achievement on Birthday

🔹7th Fastest to 3K ODI Runs. (72 ins) 🔸14,829 First Class Runs @ 43.10 with 31 tons. A Happy 36th birthday to one of the finest English Wicket-Keeper batsmen, 'Jonny Bairstow' 🎂#JonnyBairstow #HAPPYBIRTHDAY #englandcricket #CricketUpdates (4/4) — Cric Updates (@CricUpdate58494) September 26, 2025

User Wishes Jonny Bairstow Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Jonny Bairstow! 2016: 1470 Test runs – record for a keeper 2018: 4 hundreds in 6 innings, 139 vs Australia 2019 WC: 532 runs, key in England’s win 2022: 6 Test hundreds, avg 66 (Bazball)#JonnyBairstow #HappyBirthday #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/sBMGt2DqjQ — Crictoday (@crictoday) September 25, 2025

