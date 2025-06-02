Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the IPL 2025 following a gut-wrenching defeat against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the match the MI cricketers queued up on Rohit Sharma to take signed accessories and mementos from him. At one point time, Rohit said, 'Mere paas bat nahi hai ab. 6 bats le liya yaar sabne'.( I don't have bats anymore, they have taken six bats). He also added 'Pura bhara hua tha, khali ho gaya bag mera yaar' (The bag was full, now it is empty). It was hilarious, but fans also realised the craze of Rohit Sharma and the video went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet As Mumbai Indians' Campaign Comes To End After Defeat in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Admits Running Out of Bats

