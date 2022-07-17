Jos Buttler scored an impressive and fighting fifty during the 3rd ODI between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17. Buttler started off slow and has fought his way to the 50-run mark off 64 ball with three fours and two sixes.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)