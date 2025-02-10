New Zealand national cricket team veteran batter Kane Williamson slammed his 14th ODI century. The former captain achieved the three-figure mark during the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match against the South Africa national cricket team at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Kane Williamson achieved his century in just 72 deliveries. Earlier, South Africa made 304/6 in 50 overs after debutant Matthew Breetzke hammered 150 runs off 148 deliveries. Matthew Breetzke Becomes First Batter to Score 150 on ODI Debut, South Africa Batsman Registers Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

14th ODI Century for Kane Williamson

