Mumbai, February 10: South African opening batter Matthew Breetzke became the first cricketer to score 150 in his maiden ODI appearance in the tri-nation series game against New Zealand on Monday. Breetzke, who isn't part of South African squad for this month's Champions Trophy, smashed 150 off 148 balls and broke West Indies batter Desmond Haynes' record of 148 against Australia in 1978. Matthew Breetzke Posts Highest Individual ODI Score on Debut vs New Zealand.

Breetzke was one of the four South Africans who made their ODI debuts on Monday, with seven players joining the squad in Pakistan late this week for the Champions Trophy. South Africa rode on Breetzke's blitz to score 304-6 after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won his second successive toss and chose to field.

Matthew Breetzke Scores 150 on ODI Debut

Matthew Breetzke becomes the first player to score 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ on ODI debut 👌#3Nations1Trophy | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/Idsm60lVCC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2025

After losing captain Temba Bavuma (20) inside the power play, the 26-year-old Breetzke shared 93-run stand with Jason Smith (41) — another batter overlooked for the Champions Trophy. He pushed the scoring rate with some exhilarating hitting — especially on the off side of the wicket — and added further 131 runs with Wiaan Mulder, who made 64 off 60 balls.

Breetzke raised his century off 128 balls with a square cut boundary of fast bowler Will O'Rourke and needed just another 20 balls to surpass Haynes' 47-year record. He also became the fourth South African batter after Colin Ingram, Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks to get a century in debut ODI. Matthew Breetzke Becomes Fourth South African To Score Century on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Breetzke was finally dismissed after hitting 11 boundaries and five sixes when he misread Matt Henry's slower ball and was caught at mid-off as South Africa put up a decent total. O'Rourke (2-72) and Henry (2-59) picked up two wickets apiece but Ben Sears, who was smashed for 20 runs in one over by Breetzke, ended up with 0-65. New Zealand had to make one forced change with opening batter Rachin Ravindra replaced by Devon Conway.

Ravindra sustained a blow on the forehead while fielding during New Zealand's thumping 78-run win in the first match on Saturday against Pakistan and was rested for the second game. Ravindra was struck on the head when he lost sight of the ball in what seemingly should have been a routine catch of Khushdil Shah at deep mid-wicket.

