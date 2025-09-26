Star India national cricket team batter KL Rahul slammed a wonderful century during the India A vs Australia A 2nd unofficial Test match, being played at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KL Rahul reached his century in just 136 balls, scoring 101 runs. KL Rahul reached the ton on Day 4 of the game, as India A batted in the second innings. The star wicketkeeper-batsman played the innings as an opener, and his knock to the century also consisted of 12 fours. India A are chasing a target of 412 runs set by Australia A in this unofficial Test match. Shreyas Iyer Named India A Captain For Three-ODI Series Against Australia A, Rajat Patidar To Lead Rest of India In Irani Cup 2025.

Century Hit By KL Rahul

K L Rahul 101 runs in 136 balls (12x4, 0x6) India A 246/3 #IndAvAUS #IndiaASeries Scorecard:https://t.co/UNodJuydEs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 26, 2025

