The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Shreyas Iyer as India A captain for the upcoming three-match One-Day International against Australia A commencing September 30. The selectors have included the likes of Tilak Verma and Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana in India A's squad for the second and third ODIs. Meanwhile, the BCCI have also named the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the upcoming Irani Cup 2025, with Rajat Patidar named as captain. Players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, and Akash Deep are all included in the RoI squad, which will face Vidarbha from October 1 at Nagpur. Meanwhile, BCCI have also confirmed that Iyer has asked for a six-month break from red-ball cricket, thus being unavailable for selection for Irani Cup 2025. BCCI Files Official Complaint Against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan For Provocative Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match To ICC: Report.

BCCI Names India A and the Rest of India Squads

🚨 NEWS 🚨 India A and Rest of India squads announced. Details 🔽https://t.co/dxKoR98VzX — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)