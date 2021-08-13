KL Rahu's name would soon be etched in gold on the Lord's Honours Board after the Indian opener struck a classy unbeaten hundred during the opening day of the second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on Thursday. BCCI retweeted a picture from Lord's Cricket Ground's Twitter account which shows that Rahul's name would soon be on the list.

See their tweet here:

