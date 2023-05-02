The heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has been making headlines all over and using a reference to that, UP Police urged the people to dial 112 in case of any conflict. Kohli and Gambhir engaged in an ugly spat after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Lucknow on May 1. Taking to social media, they shared a post on which was written, "Koi Bhi Mamla Humare Liya Virat Aur Gambhir Nahi' (Nothing is too big and serious for us) as they urged people to dial 112 in any case of emergency on conflict. The caption of their post, which, when translated to English, read, "Avoid arguing, not calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency." Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq: From Shoe Dust to Gautam Gambhir Jumping In, Here's What Transpired in Ugly Spat Between RCB Star, LSG Player and Mentor.

UP Police Uses Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's Conflict Reference

