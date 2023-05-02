Virat Kohli’s spat with Naveen-ul-Haq and, subsequently, with Gautam Gambhir has been one of the most significant talking points in the IPL ever since it transpired last night. Kohli and Gambhir, two icons of Indian cricket, were seen in a heated face-off which needed others to intervene and separate them. While Kohli was seen involved in an argument with Gambhir, it was an on-field altercation between him and Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the match. The conflict seemed to have spilt over after the game, with the two arguing while shaking hands. All three-Kohli, Naveen and Gambhir, have been handed fines for their behaviour, which was found to be breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. In this article, we shall look at how it all started. ‘If You Can Give It, You Gotta Take It’ Virat Kohli’s Dressing Room Reaction After Ugly Spat With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq in LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Kohli's 'Shoe-Dust Incident', On-Field Altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli showing his show dust to naveen 🤣pic.twitter.com/W4kXNmuio5 — 𝗺 𝗮 𝗵 𝗲 𝘀 𝗵 ❤️ (@suprVK) May 2, 2023

How the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Spat Started, Watch Here

Full Controversy in One Video 🤯 Virat Kohli vs Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir 🥵#LSGvsRCBpic.twitter.com/2ZMdVcgDWw — Ayush Gupta (@ayush_gupta45) May 1, 2023

It was in the 17th over of the game bowled by Siraj, at the end of which he stared down Naveen-ul-Haq at the striker’s end and also hurled the ball at the stumps with the batter still inside his crease. The two appeared to stare each down before Kohli intervened. He had a word or two with Naveen and later, Amit Mishra had to intervene and separate them. Kohli appeared to show his shoe dust to Naveen-ul-Haq as he was chatting with the umpire. The aggression was not over yet. Kohli and Naveen shook hands after the match but it did not turn out to be ending on a positive note. The LSG pacer said something to Kohli, who took his hand off. The war of words continued between the two and Glenn Maxwell, standing behind Kohli, had to intervene to calm things down. Gautam Gambhir, who until now was not part of this incident, got involved and was seen talking to umpires. He then pulled Kyle Mayers away, who was chatting with Kohli. At this point, the two got involved in a verbal conflict. IPL 2023: RCB and LSG’s Banter on Twitter Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Clashes With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Kohli was initially seen trying to pacify Gambhir and had his hand on his shoulder. But the latter seemed to be in no mood to calm down and the two were eventually separated by the players present there. KL Rahul later tried to play the peacemaker's role and called Naveen to have a chat with Kohli. But the Afghan pacer refused and walked away. That was not it. Although the on-field altercation had subsided, Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq went on to share cryptic Instagram stories on this incident. In terms of the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore were able to successfully defend a low total on a difficult pitch to bat, something which would give them a world of confidence going ahead into the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants in contrast, failed to chase a low score at home for the second consecutive time and it would be need to be addressed upon by the players and the management.

