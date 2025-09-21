Pakistan batter Saim Ayub got lucky early into their innings after Indian fielder Kuldeep Yadav dropped a sitter during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the fifth over. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a googly, and the left-handed batter tried to play a sweep shot. Ayub got a top edge, and Kuldeep dropped a sitter at the short fine leg region. Eventually, Saim Ayub departed after scoring 21 off 17 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma Catch Drop Video: Watch Indian Fielder Misjudge Opportunity to Dismiss Sahibzada Farhan During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Kuldeep Yadav Drops a Sitter

Anxiety setting in for India? 🫣 Kuldeep Yadav misses out on a golden opportunity to get India their second wicket of the game ❌#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/m6uLh6JXxz — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) September 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)