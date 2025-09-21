Pakistan got a lucky break early into their innings during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match as Abhishek Sharma dropped the catch of Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan. Hardik Pandya maintained a good length in his delivery and it swung a little away while Farhan stood in the crease and swung the bat. The ball took an outside edge and flew to the deep third man fielder Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek didn't pick the ball at first and when he reacted, it was too late. He got hands to the ball but failed to grip it. Sahibzada Farhan got a life and the error can be costly for India. Fakhar Zaman Sign Autographs for Indian Fans, Pakistan Batter's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Pic).

Abhishek Sharma Catch Drop Video

🚨 Abhishek Sharma drops a catch of Sahibzada Farhan in Super Fours of Asia Cup 2025. #AsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/dd96Kd5cUS — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)