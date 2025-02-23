Kuldeep Yadav continued to be one his India's most reliable wicket-taking bowling option in the middle overs as he put India ahead in the nail-biting lash against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by taking two wickets in two deliveries. Kuldeep dismissed Agha Salman getting him caught at the edge of the mid-off and with it completed the feat of scalping 300 wickets in International cricket across formats. He also dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah later in the innings. Hardik Pandya Scalps His 200th Wicket in International Cricket, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Saud Shakeel During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Kuldeep Yadav Secures His 300th International Wicket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

