Starting from a youngster who debuted for Team India in 2016, in the past nine years, Hardik Pandya has grown to be one of the mainstays of Team India across the two white-ball formats. He stepped on the important occasion of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan league stage match too as he dismissed Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel. With the dismissal of Shakeel, he achieved the feat of scalping 200 International wickets for Team India. Hardik Pandya Spotted Wearing Richard Mille Luxury Watch Worth INR 7 Crore During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

Hardik Pandya Scalps His 200th Wicket in International Cricket

Jaha matter bade hote hai, waha @hardikpandya7 khade hote hai! 😎 Two big wickets in two overs & #TeamIndia are in the driver's seat! 🇮🇳💪

