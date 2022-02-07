India's limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma condoled the death of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday, February 6. The cricketer took to Twitter to write, "Extremely sad to hear about the passing of Smt Lata Mamji this morning."

See His Tweet:

Extremely sad to hear about the passing of Smt Lata Mamji this morning. Condolences to the family and loved ones — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 6, 2022

