Gujarat Giants batter Laura Wolvaardt scored her second fifty in WPL 2023 while playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Opting to bat first, Gujarat have got a great start courtesy of Laura's half-century. At the time of filing this report, Gujarat Giants were 113-2 in 14 overs. They will be now looking to finish strong and set up a big target for RCB-W.

Laura Wolvaardt Slams Half-Century

