Terrance Hinds pulled off a magnificent caught-and-bowled effort to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer during the Super50 semifinal match between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The right-arm fast bowler came over the wicket and stuck out his hand to grab the ball which was hit hard by Hetmyer down the ground. Hinds displayed sharp reflexes to catch the ball and Hetmyer was in disbelief. Trinidad and Tobago won the match by six wickets and will face Leeward Islands in the final. Little Fan 'Recreates' Glenn Maxwell's Phenomenal Knock Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral .

Watch Video:

