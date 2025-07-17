Shimron Hetmyer showed again just how devastating he can be with the bat in the shortest format of the game as he smashed five sixes in an over in the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes match in GSL T20 (Global Super League) 2025 on July 16. Chasing a modest total of 128, the left-hander took the attack to Fabian Allen in the 10th over of the second innings, hitting him for 32 runs. The first six was down the ground while the second one was palmed by the fielder over the fence on the leg side. The third maximum was once again struck down the ground. Shimron Hetmyer then slog swept the fourth six with the ball clearing the fence easily. The fifth ball yielded two runs and Shimron Hetmyer then ended the over with another six, which came off a pull shot. The left-hander struck 39 runs off just 10 deliveries, helping Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Hobart Hurricanes and make it to the GSL T20 2025 final against Rangpur Riders. Dane Cleaver Becomes First Central Stags Player To Play 100 T20s For Club, Achieves Feat During Global Super League 2025 Match Against Hobart Hurricanes.

Shimron Hetmyer Smashes Five Sixes in an Over

