Known for his hard-hitting and explosive batting, Shimron Hetmyer completed a personal milestone for West Indies when the batter notched up 1,000 T20I runs during his knock in WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. Hetmyer started his innings on 983 T20I runs, and ended up scoring 38 runs, to end with 1,022 runs to his name. In 65 T20Is for West Indies, the 28-year-old has scored five half-centuries and has a top-score of 81 not out. Overall, Hetmyer became the 13th West Indies batter to surpass 1000 T20I runs. Andre Russell Set to Retire From International Cricket; Star West Indies All-Rounder to Play His Last T20I Against Australia at Jamaica.

Shimron Hetmyer Achieves Personal Milestone

