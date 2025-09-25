Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from IPL and Indian domestic cricket is all set to feature in the upcoming Big Bash League 2025-26 in Australia. Ashwin has been exploring his opportunities in the franchise T20 leagues all around the world and the BBL will also be one of the tournaments he will feature in. Ashwin has signed for Syndey Thunders in the upcoming BBL 2025-26. He shared a post on social media with the caption 'Lightning then the Thunder. Now Down Under' with the picture of his Sydney Thunder jersey. Ravi Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder Ahead of BBL 2025-26 in Historic Move, Set to Become First Indian Capped Player to Play in Men's Big Bash League.

Ravi Ashwin Reacts After Joining BBL Team Sydney Thunders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)