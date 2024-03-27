Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav is yet to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the Indian Premier League 2024. Surya underwent an ankle plus Sports Hernia surgery last month but is yet to gain fitness and has not been given clarification by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Surya has come up with a clarification post on his official 'X' handle. Surya was replying to user on Twitter and came up with a correction regarding his surgery. What Is Sports Hernia? Details About Medical Condition Causing Which Requires Sportspersons to Undergo Surgery

Suryakumar Yadav Gives Clarification Over Not Joining IPL 2024 Squad

Little correction mate. Ankle plus I got operated for sports hernia 😊 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 27, 2024

