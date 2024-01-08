Athletes face a lot of situations in competitive sports where they are exposed to injuries or medical conditions which can sideline them for significant amount of time. Putting stress and strain on their body during physical activities puts impact on the muscles and joints of the body causing them to tear or fracture. Such a medical condition is Sports Hernia which might develop in sportsperson after long time exposure to stressful athletic activities. Recently, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been diagnosed with a Sports Hernia and he is set to undergo surgery. Fans are disappointed with the sudden setback received by Suryakumar Yadav and are eager to know what caused the Hernia. How it could have been avoided? Fans will get the complete information here. Suryakumar Yadav Set to Undergo Surgery Due to Sports Hernia, Indian Cricketer Reportedly Sidelined For Eight to Nine Weeks.

What is Sports Hernia?

Sports hernia, also called athletic pubalgia, sportsman’s hernia and Gilmore’s groin, is an injury (usually a tear) in the muscles or tendons in the lower abdomen or groin that causes chronic (ongoing) pain. Sports Hernia can also cause people to experience nerve irritation from the injury, which can contribute to the pain and sensitivity of the affected area. Despite its name, a sports hernia is not actually a hernia. Healthcare professionals prefer to call a sports hernia “athletic pubalgia.” Although a hernia and a sports hernia symptoms are similar, the pain of a sports hernia is caused by soft tissue damage, such as a tear, in the lower abdomen or groin.

What Causes Sports Hernia?

A Sports Hernia most often happens to people who play sports that require sudden changes of direction or severe twisting movements. Forceful motions, especially twisting the pelvis, can damage or cause a tear in the soft tissue of the lower abdomen or groin causing Sports Hernia. Athletes in their late twenties most commonly develop a Sports Hernia. Sports Hernias can be difficult to prevent because of the stress and strain placed on the pelvis and hips in certain sports.

How do Sports Hernia Get Cured?

In general, the goals of Sports Hernia treatment and rehabilitation are to relieve pain, restore range of motion, restore strength, return function and return to sports and activities. Rest, Physical Therapy, Non-Inflammatory medicines and Corticosteroids are some ways how Sports Hernia can be managed in a non-surgical manner. Otherwise, surgery might be needed. Specially if the said individual experiences pain for extended periods. 'Only One Direction to Go' Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse Of Intense Gym Session On Instagram, Video Of Star Indian All-Rounder's Rehab Goes Viral!

How Long Does it Take to Recover From Sports Hernia?

The treatment and recovery for a Sports Hernia depends on the type and severity of the injury. Through physical therapy treatment, symptoms improve significantly after six to eight weeks. With post-surgery physical therapy and rehabilitation, people with a sports hernia can usually fully return to their sport or activities between six and twelve weeks.

