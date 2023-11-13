Logan van Beek, Kuldeep Yadav Exchange Jerseys After IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match, Netherlands All-Rounder Shares Pic on Instagram Story

Logan van Beek and Kuldeep Yadav exchanged jerseys after the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru. The Netherlands' all-rounder took to Instagram stories to share a picture of the two after they gifted each other their jerseys and were all smiles following the interaction. While sharing the picture, van Beek wrote, "@kuldeep_18 4 for 4 not next time!". Van Beek featured in eight out of nine matches for the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring 140 runs with a best score of 59. With the ball, he picked up 12 wickets. Ishan Kishan Spotted Drinking Water Instead of Giving It to Virat Kohli During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match, Triggers Hilarious Reactions From Fans!

Logan van Beek Swaps Jerseys With Kuldeep Yadav

Logan van Beek exchanging shirts with Kuldeep. What a beautiful gesture pic.twitter.com/wevKtQBlUi — yang goi (@GongR1ght) November 12, 2023

Logan van Beek's Instagram Story

Logan van Beek, Kuldeep Yadav exchange jerseys (Photo credit: Instagram @loganvanbeek)

