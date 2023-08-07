Colombo Strikers will cross swords with Galle Titans in the 10th match of Lanka Premier League 2023 on Monday, August 7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Colombo Strikers have had a mediocre season thus far and are struggling at the bottom of the table with a win in three games. They would look to get their act together in the clash against Galle Titans and get back to the winning ways. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and hence, the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3. Moroever, the Indian audience can also watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Lanka Premier League Will Help Me Prepare for Asia Cup 2023, Says Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Live

