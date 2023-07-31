Stuart Broad played a big part in England winning the final Test of the Ashes 2023 and help them finish the series with a 2-2 draw. He picked the final two wickets of Australia and followed the same routine he did in the first innings. Swap the position of the bails, something that has been done multiple times in this Test match. Immediately in the next ball, he scalps the wicket of Alex Carey to seal England's victory by wrapping up Australia's innings. Stuart Broad Picks Wicket On The Final Ball of His Test Career As England Win Ashes 2023 5th Test vs Australia (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Switches Bails And Dismisses Alex Carey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)