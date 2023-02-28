Maldives will square off against Bhutan in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be hosted at AIT Ground, Thailand. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Maldives and Bhutan will not be telecasted live. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this match on ACC's official YouTube channel. Spain Win T20I Match in 2 Balls After Bowling Out Isle of Man for 10 Runs.

Maldives vs Bhutan, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

Get ready for an action-packed series of cricket as 8 Associate nations battle it out in the #ACCChallengerCup! This tournament is the perfect platform for these teams to showcase their skills. Watch it live on ACC's YouTube channel: https://t.co/kIysItSRmQ. #ACC pic.twitter.com/aSBRF5dWQ4 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 23, 2023

