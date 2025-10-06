South Africa women's national cricket team all-rounder Marizanne Kapp became the most capped women's ODI player for the Proteas Women. The veteran cricketer went past former cricketer Mignon du Preez to play her 155th ODI. Marizanne Kapp achieved this feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 against the South Africa women's national cricket team at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. The 35-year-old made her WODI debut against the Australia women's national cricket team in March 2009. In 155 ODIs, Kapp has amassed 3307 runs and has taken 169 wickets till now. Suzie Bates Out for Golden Duck in Her 350th International Game as Marizanne Kapp Traps New Zealand Star LBW During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Marizanne Kapp Becomes South Africa’s Most Capped Women’s ODI Player

A special milestone for Marizanne Kapp as she becomes the most-capped #TheProteas women’s ODI player with 155 appearances. 🧢🇿🇦#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/54oxtbgaZ0 — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) October 6, 2025

