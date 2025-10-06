New Zealand women's national cricket team opener Suzie Bates was dismissed for a golden duck in her 350th international game during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the South Africa women's national cricket team at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. The wicket happened during the first ball of the first over. Speedster Marizanne Kapp bowled a good-length delivery which came back in towards the 38-year-old Bates. The New Zealand Women's opener got beaten on the inside edge, and the ball hit her pads, and the on-field umpire adjudged her out. Bates took a desperate review, but the ball-tracking shows it smashing into the leg stump. Suzie Bates Becomes First Women’s Player To Play 350 International Games, 38-Year-Old Achieves Feat During NZ-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Suzie Bates Out for Golden Duck in Her 350th International Game

Dream start for South Africa! 🔥 Marizanne Kapp makes an instant impact. Suzie Bates is gone! Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/UaXsqrDnrA#CWC25 👉 NZ 🆚 SA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/6cWC1BwnKh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)