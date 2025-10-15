Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam will be celebrating his 31st birthday today. Babar Azam was born on October 15, 1994. The Green Shirts player is a celebrated player in his country, with truly illustrious stats. To date, Babar Azam has played in 60 Tests, 134 ODIs, and 128 T20Is. The right-handed batter has scored good runs in all three formats, bagging 4300 runs in Test cricket, 6291 runs in ODIs, and 4223 runs in T20Is. Representing his nation, Babar Azam has 9 centuries in Tests, 19 in ODIs, and three in T20Is too. As Babar Azam celebrates his 31st birthday, many fans have wished him on the internet. Not Virat Kohli! Babar Azam Becomes First Asian Batter To Complete 3000 Runs in World Test Championship, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

'King'

'Forever Favourite'

Happy Birthday To Forever Favourite Person 🎂❤️ King Of Our Hearts Babar Azam 💐🎂#BabarAzam𓃵 #HappyBirthday — 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙧_𝙤𝙗𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙙_56 ♡⁠ 𝙈 (@M4fI48484rPCT56) October 14, 2025

'King of Pakistani Cricket'

"Happy birthday to the King of Pakistani cricket, Babar Azam! Wishing you a day filled with runs, records, and celebrations! May your year ahead be as brilliant as your batting skills.Keep shining on and off the field!"💞🤌🏻😎 "IN SHA ALLAH AMEEN"🤲🏻😘@babarazam258 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/oL6uc6H6Kv — Mohammad Atif Abbasi🇵🇰 (@MohammadAtifAb1) October 14, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

Happy Birthday, Babar Azam! 🏏🎂 Ya Allah, bless him with a roaring comeback! Ameen. #HappyBirthdayBabarAzam @babarazam258 — Rehman_pct (@RehmanPct) October 14, 2025

'Wish You All The Happiness'

Happy Birthday Babar i love you so much, wish you all the happiness and joy #HBKingBabarAzam — wahid 🇵🇸 (@BabyBab9787738) October 14, 2025

'Dear Babar'

