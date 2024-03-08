Meg Lanning's rich vein of form continued as she scored her fourth fifty of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 against UP Warriorz on March 8. The Delhi Capitals skipper got to the mark off 37 balls. This was also Lanning's third consecutive fifty of the season, after her knocks against Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians earlier on. The former Australian captain was eventually dismissed for a score of 60 runs off 46 deliveries, which included 12 fours. Arundhati Reddy Castles Tahlia McGrath With Remarkable Delivery During DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Meg Lanning Scores Fourth Fifty of WPL 2024

