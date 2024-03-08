Arundhati Reddy castled Tahlia McGrath with a remarkable delivery during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in WPL 2024 on March 8. The young Indian fast bowler's delivery started outside off-stump and cut back inside sharply, leaving McGrath absolutely clueless. The Australian had attempted to cut the ball but instead saw her stumps rattled. McGrath has struggled with bad form in WPL 2024 and had made her return to the UP Warriorz playing XI in this match. She was dismissed for three runs off four balls.

Arundhati Reddy Castles Tahlia McGrath

Alyssa Healy ✅ Tahlia Mcgrath ✅ Two dangerous Australian batters depart courtesy of Alice Capsey & Arundhati Reddy! 💪#UPW 77/3 in the 12th over Live 💻📱https://t.co/HW6TQgqctC#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/KdYctAzVdd — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2024

