Jonny Bairstow's short stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Mumbai Indians was impressive, which sadly lasted just two matches after the franchise was eliminated after facing defeat in the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match. However, Bairstow's stand with Rohit Sharma caught everyone's attention, too, came to an end, but not before the England wicketkeeper-batter could get a former MI captain's signature on his helmet. In a clip shared by MI, Bairstow could be seen getting Sharma to sign his Mumbai Indians' helmet, which also had other team members' signatures as the players left the Narendra Modi Stadium dressing room. Bairstow joined MI as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians Memes Go Viral After Hardik Pandya and Co Bow Out of IPL 2025 With Defeat to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

Rohit Sharma Signs Jonny Bairstow's Helmet

It was only two games, but we fell in love with the Rohit-Bairstow opening show 😍#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/MU59aHsXRj — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 2, 2025

