Jayant Yadav Replaces Adam Milne in MI playing XI vs DC
The Men in Blue & Gold will be batting first tonight! 💙
Jayant Yadav replaces @AdamMilne19 in the playing XI! 📝
Live Updates 👉 https://t.co/PrCK5WlEvz#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #DCvMI #IPL2021 @SamsungIndia pic.twitter.com/zHWa2mIedR
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 20, 2021
