Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has announced his engagement to Akriti Agarwal, sharing the news via social media on 8 March 2026. The 26-year-old opening batsman posted photographs from the intimate ceremony, affectionately describing his fiancée as his "perfect second innings". The traditional event was held in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. Agarwal, a creative professional, has been a consistent supporter of the cricketer during his recent domestic and county cricket appearances. The announcement prompted a wave of congratulations from the cricketing community, including teammates Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. Prithvi Shaw Attends Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Ceremony With Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal Get Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRITHVI PANKAJ SHAW (@prithvishaw)

