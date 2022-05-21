Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and his side would bowl first in their last league game of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. The five-time champions have made two changes with Dewald Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen coming into the squad in place of Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav. Delhi on the other hand, have welcomed Prithvi Shaw replacing Sanjay Yadav.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)