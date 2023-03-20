Mumbai Indians are currently playing against Delhi Capitals in Women's Premier League 2023 at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai could only put up 110/7 in their 20-over quota. Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen picked up two wickets each. Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar 26(19) was the highest scorer for Mumbai. Delhi will now hope to chase down this target comfortably.

Mumbai Indians - 109/8

Jess signing off the innings in style 😎 We need 1⃣1⃣0⃣ to win this 👊#MIvDC #TATAWPL #YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2023

