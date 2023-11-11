Mitchell Marsh scored 177* as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. The five-time champions achieved the 307-run target set by Bangladesh in just 44.4 overs with Marsh leading the charge, having hit 17 fours and nine sixes. Apart from Marsh, Steve Smith (63*) and David Warner (53) were among the runs. Earlier, Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 74 runs as Bangladesh managed 306/8. This was Bangladesh's last league stage match and they finished their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with just two wins from nine matches. Mitchell Marsh Scores His Second Century of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Achieves Feat During AUS vs BAN CWC Match.

