Mitchell Marsh scored his second century of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, achieving this feat during the Australia vs Bangladesh match on November 11 in Pune. The right-hander returned in Australia's last match against Afghanistan after he had gone home for personal reasons and has made an impact on his return. Marsh got to the three-figure mark off 87 balls with 11 fours and five sixes. Marsh's first century of CWC 2023 came against Pakistan last month. Most ODIs in A Calendar Year: 2023 Becomes First Year in History to Host 200 One Day International Matches.

Mitchell Marsh Scores Century

Mitchell Marsh powers the Australia chase with a splendid ton in Pune 👊@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#CWC23 | #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/e1vfIlJHhl — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)