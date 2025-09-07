Mohammad Nawaz produced a heroic performance in the Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 final as he scalped a hat-trick while defending Pakistan's total of 141. Nawaz joined the attack in the last over of the powerplay. In the fifth delivery, he trapped Darwish Rasooli LBW. In the sixth delivery of the over, he had Azmatullah Omarzai caught behind. In the first ball of the next over, he had Ibrahim Zadran stumped and with it, his hat-trick was complete. He also dismissed Karim Janat in that same over and scalped four wickets in a span of two overs, turning the game completely towards Pakistan. Why Asia Cup 2025 Will Be Played in T20I Format? Here's the Reason for Continental Competition's Change of Format This Year.

Mohammad Nawaz Scalps Hat-Trick!

Mohammad Nawaz has just taken a hattrick 🎯🎯🎯 #PAKvAFG — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 7, 2025

Mohammad Nawaz Hat-Trick Video

