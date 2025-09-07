The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence from September 9, Tuesday. The big teams of the cricketing world like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka will be in action in the Asia Cup. This edition there will be eight teams that will be participating in the Asia Cup 2025. Except For India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Oman and UAE are the remaining five teams. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh are in Group B. Top two teams from each group will move to the Super Fours stage. In the Super Fours, each team will play each other once and then the top two teams of Super Fours will move to the final of Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

The format suggests that arch-rivals India and Pakistan have the opportunity to face-off thrice. The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by United Arab Emirates and the matches will be played across Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The final will be played on September 28. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup 2025 and they will be favourites this time as well. The Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in T20I format. The last time the Asia Cup was played in 2023, it was played in ODI format. Fans eager to know why the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format will get the entire information here. Is Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels in India?

Why Asia Cup 2025 Will Be Played in T20I Format?

Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I format because this time the Asia Cup precedes the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2025. In 2016, ACC decided that they will alternate the format of the Asia Cup depending on the proximity of the format the next world event is in. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2016, the Asia Cup was hosted in T20 format. In 2018, the Asia Cup was hoted in ODi format ahead of ODI World Cup 2018. in 2022, Asia Cup was again hoted in T20 format ahead of the T20 World Cup later that year. In 2023, the ODI World Cup was again there and as a result, the Asia Cup was hosted in ODI format. For this reason, in 2025, the Asia Cup will be hosted in T20I format.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).