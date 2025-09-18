Sri Lanka continued their winning streak in the Asia Cup 2025 as they secured their third victory with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in their last group stage match. With this result, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the two teams who enter the Super 4's from Group B. With two defeats, Afghanistan are now knocked out. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They didn't get a good start as they kept losing wickets in a heap. They were down to 114/7 at one point and looked like will end with a middling total. But Mohammad Nabi was out there and he smashed Dunith Wellalage for 32 runs in the last over to take Afghanistan to a competitive 169/8. Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers having scalped four wickets. Chasing it, Sri Lanka remained steady throughout and Kusal Mendis' half-century they get over the winning line. He received good support from Kusal Perera and Kamindu Mendis. 40-Year-Old Mohammad Nabi Scores Joint-Fastest Half-Century for Afghanistan, Achieves Feat in 20 Balls During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's

Sri Lanka hold their nerves and go over the line! ✌️ 🧊 in their veins & composure in their demeanor equates to thrilling win and 🇱🇰 + 🇧🇩 advancing to the Super 4!#SLvAFG #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/E91eUJ7Hga — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 18, 2025

