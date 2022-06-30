MS Dhoni has turned to Ranchi to get the treatment done on his knee. The former Indian skipper is seeking help from a doctor, Vidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar, in his native place, who attends to his patients under a tree using herbs. The doctor reportedly charged the star cricketer Rs 40 for a single dose of medicine.

