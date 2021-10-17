MS Dhoni has returned in the blue jersey as he caught up with India's coaching staff ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Pakistan on October24. Dhoni was earlier roped in as India's team mentor for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

See the pictures here:

Extending a very warm welcome to the KING 👑@msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!💪 pic.twitter.com/Ew5PylMdRy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

