MS Dhoni is set to hang up his boots after playing the final match of his career for Chennai Super Kings. According to a report in InsideSport, Dhoni's farewell game for CSK would be against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk stadium on May 14. The World Cup-winning captain is a legend of the game and will play his final match for the four-time IPL winners on that day, should they fail to qualify for the playoffs. This was confirmed by a CSK official, who also stated that Dhoni has not officially communicated this decision. CSK IPL 2023 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 16 With Full Time Table and Venue Details.

MS Dhoni's Last Match

Never thought that @msdhoni might have to play his last match on my birthday. Hope they make it to the playoffs.#CSK #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/u7jQZhLBWp — Navneet Jha (@imnot_nav) February 19, 2023

